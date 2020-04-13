UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €94.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.83 ($83.52).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €62.88 ($73.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €34.86 ($40.53) and a twelve month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.64.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.