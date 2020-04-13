Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 9% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

