U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,542,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

