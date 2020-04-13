U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $352,955.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, HADAX, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

