Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWO. Raymond James cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

