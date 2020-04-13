Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $953.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

