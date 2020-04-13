TTC 24-Hour Volume Hits $586,162.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. TTC has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $586,162.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.55 or 0.04406301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037551 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 875,027,042 coins and its circulating supply is 418,001,886 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

