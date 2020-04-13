TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

