TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $136.90 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $136.90 million and $562.19 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00014627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, HBUS and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.02733213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00216806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,679,190 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Binance, HBUS, Kyber Network, Crex24, WazirX, Kuna, Bitso, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

