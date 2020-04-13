Truegame Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Truegame has a market capitalization of $222,293.27 and $24,924.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.