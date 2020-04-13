TRONCLASSIC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 295.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $593,623.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. Over the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 113.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

