Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Trivago alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Trivago stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 313,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.