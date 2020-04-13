Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to report sales of $662.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.72 million to $693.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $869.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.56. 1,238,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $391.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

