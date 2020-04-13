Trident Group (TRDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02749667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

