Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.
TCN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
TSE:TCN traded down C$0.45 on Monday, reaching C$7.65. 316,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.11.
In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 783,182 shares in the company, valued at C$5,228,601.35.
Tricon Capital Group Company Profile
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
