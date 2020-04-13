Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.45 on Monday, reaching C$7.65. 316,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.11.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 783,182 shares in the company, valued at C$5,228,601.35.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

