Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

