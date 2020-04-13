Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,022,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 929% from the previous session’s volume of 876,485 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.51.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

