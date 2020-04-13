TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $316,461.60 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

