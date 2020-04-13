TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Trading Up 12.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 415,811 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 108,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.