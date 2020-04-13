Traceability Chain Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $772,919.28 and approximately $5,823.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004938 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00379477 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009292 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012544 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.