TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Announces — Dividend of $0.25

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

TPG Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 83.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NYSE TSLX opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

