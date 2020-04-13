TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) recently:

4/13/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $6.80. 4,132,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,401. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.29%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,791,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

