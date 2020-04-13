TouchCon Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $391,941.23 and $2,620.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003910 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00375832 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009291 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

