Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$17,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,318,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,241,960.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.31. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

