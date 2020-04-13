TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,380,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.