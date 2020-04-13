Thore Cash Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $31,300.97 and $31,717.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00606031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 260.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

