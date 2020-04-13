THORChain Market Capitalization Hits $15.55 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $282,369.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

