THETA Price Tops $0.0772 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. THETA has a market cap of $67.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. Over the last week, THETA has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.04416158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037458 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009435 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, WazirX, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bithumb, Binance, Fatbtc, Huobi, Coinbit, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

