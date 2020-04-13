ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 824,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 314,730 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 176.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

