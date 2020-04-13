The Western Union’s (WU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.19. 5,953,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,010. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

