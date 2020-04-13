The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce $42.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $37.46 million. The Rubicon Project reported sales of $32.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $193.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $207.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUBI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,428. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 183,658 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

