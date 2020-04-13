TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$48.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price target on TFI International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.20. 342,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.04. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$842,331.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,108,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,329,875.14.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.