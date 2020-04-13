TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Laurentian

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lowered shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of TFI International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.20. 342,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,461. TFI International has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$48.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.04.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total transaction of C$789,305.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,529,332.68.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.