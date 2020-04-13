Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Buys $44,192.20 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Amy George acquired 218 shares of Terex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $5,373.70.

On Monday, January 13th, Amy George bought 8 shares of Terex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $226.00.

TEX stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.80. Terex Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $13,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.