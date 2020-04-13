Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

