Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
