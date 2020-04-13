Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Tenaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

