Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TIIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

