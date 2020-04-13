TD Securities Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU opened at C$38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.54 million and a P/E ratio of 55.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$54.50.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.