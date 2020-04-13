TD Securities Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$25.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

TSE:POW opened at C$22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

