TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.