TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.
Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
