TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,762,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 311,489 shares.The stock last traded at $1.94 and had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.