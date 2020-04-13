SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.64

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 21755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.14.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. SYSMEX CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $691.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSMEX CORP/ADR will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

