Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at UBS Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.44 ($4.24).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.43) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

