Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

SYF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,613,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,602. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

