Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.20, 264,492 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 135,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

SYNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter.

In other Synacor news, Director Marwan Fawaz acquired 50,000 shares of Synacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,900 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Synacor by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 920,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 368,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

