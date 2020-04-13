Switcheo Price Hits $0.0028 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,135.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02755052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00206459 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

