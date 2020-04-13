Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430 in the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 1,628,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

