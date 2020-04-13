SWISS RE LTD/S’s (SSREY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

