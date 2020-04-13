SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSREY. BNP Paribas lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.75. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.