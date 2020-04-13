Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.33

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 105773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWDBY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

